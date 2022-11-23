Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.19. The consensus estimate for Tokyo Electron’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

About Tokyo Electron

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.33. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.