Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on A. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of A opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,895,000.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,147.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

