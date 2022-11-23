Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Phillips 66’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 in a report released on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $19.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $20.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.48. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.