Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Science Applications International Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $108.91 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

