Jefferies Financial Group Comments on StoneX Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for StoneX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.98. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $102.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.