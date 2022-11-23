Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Immatics’ FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immatics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 782.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 83,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
