Jeffrey A. Meckler Buys 9,600 Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Stock

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler bought 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $18,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,210.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Indaptus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of INDP stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

