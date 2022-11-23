Jeffrey C. Royal Acquires 15,000 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey C. Royal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,106.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Nicholas Financial stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 28.78 and a quick ratio of 28.78. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 million, a PE ratio of -94.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

Institutional Trading of Nicholas Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nicholas Financial in the second quarter valued at $104,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,414,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

