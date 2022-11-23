Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives $20.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €23.10 ($23.57) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

JRONY opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

