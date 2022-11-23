John A. Derito Sells 1,697 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) EVP John A. Derito sold 1,697 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $168,342.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

City Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of City stock opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. City Holding has a twelve month low of $73.40 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.88.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. City had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 38.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 735.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHCO. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.