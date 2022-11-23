John Patience Purchases 1,739,130 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Chairman John Patience acquired 1,739,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,550,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,055.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Biodesix Price Performance

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 162.97% and a negative return on equity of 723.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biodesix Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the third quarter worth $480,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Biodesix during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Biodesix in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.