Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 135,723 shares of company stock worth $23,192,574. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $176.82 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average of $171.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

