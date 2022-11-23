JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,545,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBJP opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44.

