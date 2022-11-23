JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target to €26.00

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($38.78) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.33) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.66.

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

