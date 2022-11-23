JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137,156 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $87,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 638.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.49.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

