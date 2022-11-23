JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 23,073 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $88,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,980 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in ExlService by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.57.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

