JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON JEGI opened at GBX 87.05 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.71. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 70.30 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £379.06 million and a P/E ratio of 1,107.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.70.
JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile
