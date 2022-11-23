KemPharm, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of KemPharm in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KemPharm’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KMPH. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

KemPharm Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of KemPharm

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Further Reading

