KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.35). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RXRX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $9.28 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -0.60.

In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $173,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,516 shares of company stock worth $1,868,566. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.