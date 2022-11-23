KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Herc in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herc’s current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%.

Herc Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Shares of HRI opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72. Herc has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $194.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 546.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 601,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 36.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,074,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Herc by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

