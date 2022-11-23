KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

