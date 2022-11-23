KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fastly in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Fastly’s current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Fastly has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $44.08.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $106,936.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 6,501 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $67,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 10,243 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $106,936.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 515,081 shares of company stock worth $5,136,875. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

