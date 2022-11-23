Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

