King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 5,949 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

