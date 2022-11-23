King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 1,214 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

