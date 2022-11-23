King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 1,468 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.8 %

MAR stock opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,694. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

