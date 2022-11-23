King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 1,791 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $191.39 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $688.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.52 and a 200-day moving average of $243.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

