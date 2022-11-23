King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 55 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AON by 67.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.00.

AON stock opened at $303.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.72. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

