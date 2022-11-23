King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 20,000 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 5.4 %

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Shares of CPE stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.