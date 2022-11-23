King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 24,350 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity

AR opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 3.55. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.