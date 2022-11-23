King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $130,586,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,246,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,878 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

