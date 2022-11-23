King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 490.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,449.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 600,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $6,115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 980,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after buying an additional 404,445 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 151,476 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,502.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $86,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $165,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

NYSE SOI opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

