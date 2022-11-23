King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $527,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.1% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Stock Up 3.5 %

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.