King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $957,000 Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 5.5 %

APA opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.