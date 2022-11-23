King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after acquiring an additional 459,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

