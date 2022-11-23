King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $676.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

