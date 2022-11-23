King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

