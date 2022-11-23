King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $678,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

