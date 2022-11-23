King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,394 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Graham by 31.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 238,933 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Graham by 3.5% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 527,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Graham by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Graham by 49.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Graham by 22.5% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 52,406 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

GHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graham presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

