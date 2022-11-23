King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 21.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 36.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,419.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $110.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

