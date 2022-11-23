King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,167 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 83.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 82.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

