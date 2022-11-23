King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $50,000.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.3 %

DBRG opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.52%.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Insider Transactions at DigitalBridge Group

In related news, COO Liam Stewart acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,031.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,358.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

