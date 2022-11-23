King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 175 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3 %

BLK opened at $733.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $628.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $641.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $939.41.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,231 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

