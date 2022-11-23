King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 310,280 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 310,280 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.23% of Cognyte Software worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 56.4% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,134,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,809 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 40.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,670 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 65.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,641 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 93.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,141,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

