King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 272,727 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.67% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 2,584.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,146,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,319 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.0% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

