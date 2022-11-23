Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,565,145 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200,284 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $52,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 71.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 61,068,468 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 29.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,663,000 after buying an additional 17,569,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,928,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after buying an additional 729,268 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after buying an additional 4,845,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,745,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after buying an additional 386,698 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.98.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

