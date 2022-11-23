Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $6.98 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:KGC opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

