KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 246.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.40. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of KnowBe4

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $224,900.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,900.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 522,149 shares of company stock worth $11,973,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $16,751,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 104.9% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

