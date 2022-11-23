KULR Technology Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Taglich Brothers issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for KULR Technology Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

KULR opened at $1.72 on Monday. KULR Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

In other KULR Technology Group news, insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 18,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,757.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 770,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.