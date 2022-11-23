Lancashire (LON:LRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $589.00

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 589 ($6.96) and last traded at GBX 586 ($6.93), with a volume of 28348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 582 ($6.88).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.45) to GBX 645 ($7.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.57) to GBX 675 ($7.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 660 ($7.80) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.50) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 592.80 ($7.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 523.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 459.91.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

